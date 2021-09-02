Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 60,165 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 91.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,165 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barrington Research raised ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $41.41 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.51.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

