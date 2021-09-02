Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,969 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $165,067,000 after acquiring an additional 22,971 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Stryker by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

SYK opened at $276.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.91. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $194.64 and a 1 year high of $277.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

