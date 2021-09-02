Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $4.51 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 157.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,920 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

SYF stock opened at $48.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $52.14.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

