Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $5.55 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

Shares of CL stock opened at $78.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

