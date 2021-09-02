Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,069,125,000 after acquiring an additional 53,677 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,300,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,734,554,000 after acquiring an additional 59,432 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,604,771,000 after acquiring an additional 52,630 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $943.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $896.14 and a 200 day moving average of $832.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $531.39 and a 12-month high of $959.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.31.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

