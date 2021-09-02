Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Trimble in the first quarter valued at $26,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 297.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $93.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.52. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $96.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.40.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $7,941,058.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $322,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,089,348 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.