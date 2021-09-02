Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,402 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period.

SLV opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.09. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

