Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 1,219 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $103.56 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $103.63. The stock has a market cap of $161.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.16.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.84%.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

