Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 12,919 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,185 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Expedia Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,988 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Expedia Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 366 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,430,167. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $146.17 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.22.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.32.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.