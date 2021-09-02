Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 2,412 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,932,000 after purchasing an additional 665,082 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 9.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,422 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Copart by 12.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,217,000 after purchasing an additional 496,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,174,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,884 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total transaction of $18,097,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $144.94 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.07 and a 52-week high of $149.07. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.37.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

