Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 4,724 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK opened at $184.43 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $185.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.603 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

