Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Ball by 125.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.27 per share, with a total value of $267,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,200 shares of company stock worth $736,472. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.69.

NYSE:BLL opened at $96.66 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.