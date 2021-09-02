Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 33,251 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,251 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after buying an additional 2,047,276 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after buying an additional 1,495,639 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,561,000 after buying an additional 807,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 169.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,249,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,553,000 after buying an additional 786,269 shares in the last quarter. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total transaction of $2,336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,199 shares of company stock valued at $113,214,756. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZM. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.14.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $290.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $364.87 and a 200 day moving average of $347.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.20 and a 12-month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

