Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 5,523 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $115.93 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.02.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

