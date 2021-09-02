Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Short Interest Update

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 638,300 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the July 29th total of 561,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Banco de Chile by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Banco de Chile by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 236,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,108 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Banco de Chile by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.61. 1,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,594. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.52.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

