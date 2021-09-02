Banco Macro Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,923 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,052% compared to the typical volume of 61 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMA. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its position in Banco Macro by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,616,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 187,999 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Banco Macro by 378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 81,825 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,177,000. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Banco Macro stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.30. Banco Macro has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.23). Banco Macro had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Macro will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

