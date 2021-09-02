Bank of America Boosts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $350.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.83.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $333.82 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 131.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $678,283.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,412. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,900,825,000 after buying an additional 52,479 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after purchasing an additional 983,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,015 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,055,342,000 after purchasing an additional 265,091 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,227,000 after purchasing an additional 139,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

