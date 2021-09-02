Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $100.61 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $56.96 and a 12 month high of $106.88. The stock has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.848 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

