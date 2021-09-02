Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$141.61.

Shares of BMO traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$127.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,534. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$75.92 and a one year high of C$132.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$126.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$119.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

