Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Short Interest Update

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the July 29th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 568,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Shares of OZK stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.15. 7,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,157. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average is $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.81. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 346.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.