Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,695,701,000 after acquiring an additional 224,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,479.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,459.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,316.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

