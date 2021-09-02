Barclays Increases Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Price Target to €175.00

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from €161.00 ($189.41) to €175.00 ($205.88) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

WKCMF has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Wacker Chemie stock remained flat at $$177.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.11. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of $89.90 and a 1-year high of $178.50.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

