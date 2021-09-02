Barclays Raises Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Price Target to €189.00

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from €168.00 ($197.65) to €189.00 ($222.35) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Koninklijke DSM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke DSM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Koninklijke DSM stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.66. 18,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,459. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. Koninklijke DSM has a 1-year low of $38.65 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

