Barclays Raises Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Price Target to €110.00

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) had its target price lifted by Barclays from €105.00 ($123.53) to €110.00 ($129.41) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEY traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.69. The company had a trading volume of 74,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,831. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

