Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MKKGY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MKKGY traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.18. The stock had a trading volume of 41,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,325. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.32. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.