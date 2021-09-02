Barclays Reiterates €71.00 Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €71.00 ($83.53) target price by Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €66.85 ($78.64).

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €55.18 ($64.92) on Thursday. Covestro has a 1 year low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 1 year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €55.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €56.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion and a PE ratio of 7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

