Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARGX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on argenx from $324.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut argenx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.62.
Shares of ARGX traded up $11.91 on Thursday, hitting $349.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,110. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $314.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.88. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $212.66 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 0.91.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 458.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 4,583.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
