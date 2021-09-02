Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARGX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on argenx from $324.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut argenx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.62.

Shares of ARGX traded up $11.91 on Thursday, hitting $349.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,110. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $314.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.88. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $212.66 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 0.91.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. The business had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that argenx will post -7.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 458.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 4,583.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

