BarnBridge (BOND) Price Tops $27.73 on Major Exchanges

BarnBridge (CURRENCY:BOND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One BarnBridge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $27.73 or 0.00056242 BTC on popular exchanges. BarnBridge has a market capitalization of $117.56 million and $17.16 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BarnBridge Profile

BOND is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,239,901 coins. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com . BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

