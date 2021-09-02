Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Short Interest Up 12.2% in August

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 144,500 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the July 29th total of 128,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 686,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Barnwell Industries stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.39. 1,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,548. Barnwell Industries has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Barnwell Industries from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

In related news, CFO Russell M. Gifford purchased 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $30,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders bought 28,800 shares of company stock valued at $69,072 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the first quarter worth $73,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 70.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 297,900 shares during the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil and Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

