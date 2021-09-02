Baron Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,100 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of MTUM traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.87. The company had a trading volume of 478,036 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.95. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

