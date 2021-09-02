Baron Financial Group LLC Acquires 12,250 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

SUB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,833. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.83. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.53.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.