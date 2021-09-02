Baron Financial Group LLC Acquires 17,555 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,186,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 51.2% in the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $492,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,759. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.