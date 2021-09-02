Baron Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.6% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Baron Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 129,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Rollins Financial raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 620,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,910,000 after purchasing an additional 40,702 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,194. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.32. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $40.62.

