Baron Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.2% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 194,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,772,000 after acquiring an additional 60,269 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

ESGD traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $82.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,923. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.83. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $82.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.