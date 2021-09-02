Baron Financial Group LLC Has $4.65 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 2.9% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.25. 4,591,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,727,523. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.93 and its 200-day moving average is $167.78. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

