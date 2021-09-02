Baron Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF comprises 3.0% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Baron Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,407,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 239.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 24,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 54.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.56. 69,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,662. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.05.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.