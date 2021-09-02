Baron Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971,962 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,409 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,568,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,986,000 after purchasing an additional 631,999 shares during the last quarter.

MUB traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.97. 682,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,113. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.91 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.85.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

