Baron Financial Group LLC Purchases 14,440 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BWX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,447. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.69. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $31.47.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.