Baron Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Baron Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 2.6% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,293,000. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,218.9% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 50,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,559,000 after buying an additional 49,361 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,534,000 after buying an additional 49,007 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 282.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 61,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after buying an additional 45,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,785,000 after buying an additional 34,839 shares during the last quarter.

VHT traded up $2.80 on Thursday, reaching $265.84. 132,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,848. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.54. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.51 and a fifty-two week high of $265.85.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

