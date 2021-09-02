Baron Financial Group LLC Sells 432 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Baron Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.3% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,108,000 after purchasing an additional 466,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,869,110,000 after buying an additional 412,694 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,111,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,120.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,785,000 after buying an additional 185,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10,051.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,559,000 after buying an additional 181,534 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $291.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,770. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $292.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

