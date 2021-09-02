Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Raises Dividend to GBX 21.90 Per Share

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.90 ($0.29) per share by the real estate development company on Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:BDEV opened at GBX 719.60 ($9.40) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 428.10 ($5.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 710.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,247.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDEV shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 792 ($10.35) to GBX 821 ($10.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 809 ($10.57) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 764.27 ($9.99).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

