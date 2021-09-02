Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,506,276 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 549,563 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold comprises about 0.8% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.08% of Barrick Gold worth $28,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. CWM LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 25.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.3% during the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 123,750 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,164 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.6% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 45,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOLD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.87. 688,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,258,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $30.87.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

