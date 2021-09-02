Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Trading Up 4.8%

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)’s share price was up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.91 and last traded at $81.34. Approximately 84,424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,829,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.98.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 32.5% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 62,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 126.9% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 90,079.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 61,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,528,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,560,000 after acquiring an additional 83,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at $87,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

