BCJ Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of BCJ Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 242,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,528,000 after buying an additional 30,986 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,667,000.

EFV traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $52.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,042,132 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

