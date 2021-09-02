Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.850-$12.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.94 billion-$20.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.44 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $272.33.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $253.83. 14,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.44. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $278,429. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.19% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $2,231,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

