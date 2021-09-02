Beer Money Price Reaches $0.0092 on Top Exchanges (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beer Money has a market cap of $326,849.33 and approximately $16,130.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00060951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00126082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.54 or 0.00802912 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00047517 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 358,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,465,821 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

