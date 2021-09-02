Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Up 7.4% Over Last Week

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $136,978.84 and approximately $86,552.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 276,709,240 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

