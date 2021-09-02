Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BDRFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BDRFY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,630. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.04. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $25.36.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

