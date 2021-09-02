BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Sells $168,307.26 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $168,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Jane Huang sold 21,000 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.42, for a total value of $6,980,820.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,925 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.97, for a total value of $683,317.25.

On Monday, June 7th, Jane Huang sold 603 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $211,984.65.

Shares of BGNE stock traded up $5.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $333.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 0.89. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $219.20 and a one year high of $388.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

