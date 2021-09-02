BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,674 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.21% of BellRing Brands worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 573.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 130,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 110,954 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at about $815,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 143.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 177.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,180,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after buying an additional 18,002 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRBR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stephens began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other BellRing Brands news, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal acquired 1,725 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $50,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,686.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert V. Vitale acquired 10,300 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $299,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $32.94 on Thursday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.